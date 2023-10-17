‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Kailyn Lowry Makes Art and a Smoothie From Placenta

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is making the most of her most recent childbirth experience by making placenta art and smoothies.

“This was the second time I got to work with @lancasterplacentaco 🫶🏼,” Lowry, 31, captioned a Monday, October 16, Instagram post, adding the hashtags “#placentaart” and “placentaprint.”

The upload included a photo of a placenta on a paper towel alongside a painted print of the temporary bodily organ, which develops in the uterus during pregnancy and provides oxygen and nutrients to a growing fetus.

In addition to the arts and crafts, the post showed a placenta in a blender and the resulting smoothie poured into a mason jar with a straw.

Lowry’s followers took to the comments section to share their opinions on the controversial trend.

“This [is] very cool, I love the art. Let’s normalize this, nothing gross about seeing what housed our babes for 9 months! ❤️,” one supportive commeter wrote.

Another chimed in: “In the kitchen? Playing with organs? Where you will eat at? Yuck as f–k.”

Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost, Chrisley Knows Best alum Lindsie Chrisley, also weighed in. “Oh my gosh, I’m scared,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Lowry — who quietly welcomed son Rio, her fifth child and her first with boyfriend Elijah Scott, in late 2022 — has been candid about consuming her placenta.

“Can you guess what I’m drinking?” she captioned a photo of a smoothie shared via her Instagram Story in August 2020, shortly after she welcomed her fourth son, Creed, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez. “Thank you @lancasterplacentaco.” Lowry later shared more about the experience in January 2022.

“Guys, I’m completely geeking out because I don’t know if you all remember or if anyone’s new here, but I encapsulated and also ate my placenta when Creed was born, and I just saw that some of the cast members from Jersey Shore did the same thing,” she said via her Instagram Story at the time, referring to a season 5 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in which Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino prepared a placenta smoothie for wife Lauren Sorrentino after they welcomed son Romeo in May 2021.

Lowry continued: “I’m so f-king pumped because I feel like I got very mixed reviews on the whole process, but it was so fun and so interesting.”

In addition to Rio and Creed, the MTV personality shares son Lux, 6, with Lopez, 29, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin and son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera.

Lowry recently shared Rio’s birth story and recalled feeling “upset” that Scott didn’t cry after their son was born. She explained that Scott later told her his lack of emotions were due to the “traumatizing” nature of Rio’s birth.

“He said that [it was] because we didn’t have time with him when he came out of my kitty-cat [and] that he had to go right to the NICU,” she said during a Friday, October 13, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “I literally got to hold him for, maybe, three seconds before they took him to the NICU. And I was so upset [and] beside myself. It was so scary.”

Lowry added that she thought her son “almost died” during the ordeal, but Scott didn’t see it that way.

“To me, [a NICU stay] is near death,” she said. “It was traumatizing for me, but for him. It was, like, he [just] went to the NICU [and] came out so fast.”