Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy Thinks Jax Taylor Will Be a ‘Great Father’

Singing his praises! James Kennedy gushed about his costar Jax Taylor’s baby news, saying the Michigan native will be an “amazing dad.”

“I truly believe that,” the DJ, 28, told Page Six. “I think he’s going to be a great father. I’m really, really happy for [him and Brittany Cartwright].”

Kennedy went on to address his formerly fraught relationship with Taylor, explaining, “We’ve been fine ever since I stopped drinking and pretty much focused on the other things, the more positive things in my life. I haven’t really had time or a need to be starting beef with anybody. I can’t be bothered with it anymore really.”

The music producer added that he felt “really happy for everybody,” referencing both Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent’s pregnancies with Beau Clark and Randall Emmett, respectively.

“It’s amazing to see everyone taking their relationships to the next level, starting families,” Kennedy told the outlet. “I’m so happy for everybody, Brittany, Lala and Stassi. I’m happy for all three of them.”

The Next Level Basic author, 23, was the first to announce her pregnancy news in June, followed by the “Ride With Me” singer, 30, and the Kentucky native, 31, both earlier this month.

“[I have] zero FOMO,” their Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 24. “I’m so happy for my friends and really enjoying being along for their journey. It will happen for [Tom Schwartz and I] when it’s right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen [on] the first try.”

As for Scheana Shay, the “Good as Gold” singer, 35, feels like she “need[s] to get pregnant” after her June miscarriage.

“When this did happen to us?” she said in a Friday, September 25, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast episode with her boyfriend, Brock Davies. “I mean we didn’t know Stassi was pregnant at the same time. It wasn’t like we were all trying. It just happened. It was a beautiful surprise.”