



Birthday boy! Younes Bendjima celebrated Kourtney Kardashian’s 5-year-old son, Reign, on Instagram.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIL PRINCE,” the model, 26, captioned his Wednesday, December 18, Story alongside a photo of the little one excitedly opening a pair of tennis shoes.

Reign turned 5 on Saturday, December 14 — alongside his 10-year-old brother, Mason — and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, honored her boys with sweet Instagram tributes.

“My silly baby is 5 years old today,” the reality star captioned a series of selfies with Reign. “Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes.”

The E! personality also shares Penelope, 7, with her ex Scott Disick. The Talentless creator, 36, posted a poolside picture of their youngest son on his big day, writing, “My little reign maker turns 5 today! Nothing better then this.”

After Kardashian and the Flip It Like Disick star split in July 2015, the Poosh creator went on to date Bendjima. Although she split from the former boxer in August 2018, the pair have recently rekindled romance rumors.

Not only did Kardashian and Bendjima run into each other in West Hollywood in August and hold hands in Los Angeles less than a month later, but the rumored couple were spotted vacationing in Miami earlier this month. They also visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California, together on Tuesday, December 17.

Kardashian posted pictures with Reign sleeping in her arms at the theme park, telling her Instagram followers she wasn’t sure “who [had] more fun” at The Happiest Place on Earth. While Bendjima wasn’t in any of the social media shots, many Disneyland goers tweeted about the Algeria native being there with Kardashian.

In April, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Los Angeles native “likes having Younes around because they have great sexual chemistry and it’s fun for her.” The insider added, “She thinks he’s young and hot and has a great body and she’s in control of the situation. She has a much more refined approach to everything in her life, in terms of business and taking care of her kids and coparenting with Scott.”