One Healthy Kid

During a December 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Sister of the Groom star claimed that Bear has never “needed antibiotics in nine years” or “needed any kind of medical intervention” thanks to his plant-based diet. “He’s such an example of health,” Silverstone said at the time, clarifying that she doesn’t have a problem with medicine in general. “I’m not saying I wouldn’t give it to him,” she explained. “I’m saying he doesn’t need it.”