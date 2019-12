Body Confidence

“Throughout my pregnancy so far I’ve gained 50lbs,” Graham captioned a December 2019 yoga shot. “And the best part is, I don’t care! I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been. Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages, I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best.”