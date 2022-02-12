Megan Fox

The Tennessee native met Green on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, and they wed in June 2010 in Hawaii. Their eldest child, Noah, arrived in 2012, followed by Bodhi two years later. After a brief 2015 split, the pair reconciled and welcomed Journey in 2016.

The exes butted heads six months after announcing their separation over Green’s Instagram photos of their little ones. “I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture,” Fox wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”

In July 2021, a source exclusively told Us that coparenting was “a work in progress,” explaining, “They are on better terms now than where they were a year and a half ago. It’s not perfect … but they are doing much better at it.”