London and Lincoln Smith

Granger Smith and Amber Smith’s son and daughter returned to school two months after their little brother River’s death. “So happy and proud for London entering 2nd grade. So excited for Lincoln to be able to walk into Kindergarten at the same school as his big sister,” the actress captioned her August 2019 Instagram post. “Yet, I’m also so sad they won’t have their little brother bouncing and running down the halls, making everyone laugh at drop off.”