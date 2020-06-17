Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell

During a December 2018 episode of Teen Mom OG, the couple revealed their plans to name their daughter Tezlee — but ultimately went with Vaeda Luma instead. “Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn’t sitting with us like it did at first,” Lowell revealed to Us Weeklyexclusively in March 2019. “Tyler told me about the name Vaeda and I fell in love with it! It’s from the movie My Girl, which is a movie that Tyler showed me years ago.”