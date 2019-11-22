Hilaria-Baldwin-Kimberly-Van-Der-Beek-Connected-After-Miscarriages





Hilaria Baldwin and Kimberly Van Der Beek have found solace in one another after they both miscarried during their respective pregnancies. Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children “We connected, and I guess we truly know what’s going on for each other,” Baldwin, 35, told Extra of Van Der Beek, 37, on Thursday, November 21. “It’s been tough. She’s very strong and my heart is with what’s going on with them.”

Earlier this week, James Van Der Beek revealed that his wife suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with the couple’s sixth child. When first speaking about the tragic update on Dancing With the Stars on Monday, November 18, he stated that Kimberly “went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare.”

The following day, the 42-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum addressed the matter further via Instagram, noting how “wrecked” and “devastated” the duo were after the miscarriage. “We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being,” he added. “Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one.”

The “Mom Brain” host, meanwhile, revealed on November 11 that she suffered a miscarriage while four months pregnant. Days after sharing the heartbreaking news, she revealed that she was “physically OK” after undergoing a dilation and curettage (D&C) upon losing what would have been her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin.

Hilaria and the 30 Rock alum, 61, made their first red carpet appearance together since the miscarriage on Thursday. Speaking with Us Weekly exclusively, she opened up about how she’s been coping since the miscarriage.

“Good, better than yesterday. Each day,” she told Us at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2019 Museum Gala.

“I took a week off from working out,” she continued. “You know, it’s complicated, especially being so far along. But yeah, [I’m] stretching, breathing.”

Hilaria also revealed her children with Alec — Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 17 months — are “good, except they have the flu.” She’s not worried about getting sick from her young ones, as she argued that last week taught her “it can be so much worse than the flu.”

Scroll down to see pics from Hilaria and Alec making their return to the red carpet.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin