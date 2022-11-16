“[Turning 40 is] when you finally become an adult, I feel,” Ferguson said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in January 2020, revealing they were expecting their first child. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’ This is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband. Thank you, but shh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s just keep it between us.”
“It’s a new person in your life and just like anyone else … you’ve gotta figure out if you like him,” Ferguson said of fatherhood during a March 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It takes a little bit of time. I really do like him. It’s been a lot of fun.”
“@justinmikita and I have some exciting news, we’re expecting number 2,” the Broadway vet captioned a May 2022 Instagram post. “Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling.”
Ferguson and the producer welcomed their second child that November. “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” the Tony Award winner wrote via Instagram in November 2022, sharing the first photos of baby No.2. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”
Scroll below for Ferguson and Mikita’s sweetest family photos:
Credit: Courtesy of Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Justin Mikita's Family Album With 2 Kids: See Photos
“[Turning 40 is] when you finally become an adult, I feel,” Ferguson said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in January 2020, revealing they were expecting their first child. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’ This is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband. Thank you, but shh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s just keep it between us.”
“It’s a new person in your life and just like anyone else … you’ve gotta figure out if you like him,” Ferguson said of fatherhood during a March 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It takes a little bit of time. I really do like him. It’s been a lot of fun.”
“@justinmikita and I have some exciting news, we’re expecting number 2,” the Broadway vet captioned a May 2022 Instagram post. “Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling.”
Ferguson and the producer welcomed their second child that November. “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” the Tony Award winner wrote via Instagram in November 2022, sharing the first photos of baby No.2. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”
Scroll below for Ferguson and Mikita’s sweetest family photos:
Credit: Courtesy of Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram
November 2022
Ferguson and Mikita snapped a hospital pic with Sullivan after the little one’s birth.
Credit: Courtesy of Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram
October 2022
The married couple and Beckett went trick-or-treating in matching dinosaur costumes.
Credit: Courtesy of Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram
July 2022
Beckett sat on Mikita’s shoulders during a Fourth of July outing.
Credit: Courtesy of Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram
April 2022
“Love smoosh sandwich,” Ferguson captioned an Instagram pic of the two dads cuddling Beckett.
Credit: Courtesy of Justin Mikita/Instagram
January 2022
The Ivy + Bean star snuggled his eldest son in a January photo.
Credit: Courtesy of Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram
December 2021
The family of three enjoyed a masked and socially distanced Christmas after contracting the coronavirus.
Credit: Courtesy of Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram
July 2021
“Happy 1st birthday Beckett. This cape and your dads will protect you,” Ferguson captioned an Instagram photo from the toddler’s birthday festivities.
Credit: Courtesy of Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram
February 2021
The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host loves reading to his eldest son.
Credit: Courtesy of Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram
October 2020
“OK, NOW you can call me daddy,” Ferguson jokingly captioned an Instagram post with a then-newborn Beckett.