Proud papas! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita love to dote on their little ones ever since their respective arrivals.

The Modern Family alum and Mikita — who wed in July 2013 — first announced their family planning news in January 2020, revealing they were expecting a baby via surrogate.

“[Turning 40 is] when you finally become an adult, I feel,” Ferguson said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in January 2020, revealing they were expecting their first child. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’ This is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband. Thank you, but shh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s just keep it between us.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2020 that Ferguson and Mikita had welcomed their firstborn son, Beckett Mercer.

“It’s a new person in your life and just like anyone else … you’ve gotta figure out if you like him,” Ferguson said of fatherhood during a March 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It takes a little bit of time. I really do like him. It’s been a lot of fun.”

He continued at the time: “We’re raising him gay until he decides he’s straight. On the way back from the hospital, we played Britney Spears because that was what Justin demanded we listen to [as Beckett’s] first exposure to music.”

As the Montana native and the attorney were eager to start their parenting journeys, they received a mountain of advice from Ferguson’s Modern Family costars.

“It all contradicts itself,” the former child star jokingly told Us Weekly in March 2020. “Julie [Bowen] has advice that contradicts Sofia [Vergara’s] that contradicts Ty [Burrell‘s], you know. … [and Ed O’Neill said,] ‘You’re going to figure it out when it gets here.’”

Shortly before celebrating Beckett’s 2nd birthday, Ferguson and Mikita announced that their brood was expanding.

“@justinmikita and I have some exciting news, we’re expecting number 2,” the Broadway vet captioned a May 2022 Instagram post. “Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling.”

Ferguson and the producer welcomed their second child that November. “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” the Tony Award winner wrote via Instagram in November 2022, sharing the first photos of baby No.2. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”

Scroll below for Ferguson and Mikita’s sweetest family photos: