Going green! Katharine McPhee showed her postpartum progress while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17.

The Country Comfort star, 36, captioned the social media upload with a four-leaf clover emoji. In the backyard shot, she posed in a green dress and matching sequined mask, as well as nude heels.

Her husband David Foster’s daughter Erin Foster commented, “This is not normal, where is your newborn!”

The American Idol alum gave birth in February, sharing her baby boy’s “strong” name on Wednesday. “We haven’t said anything [yet] … but his name is Rennie David Foster,” the Los Angeles native revealed during a Today With Jenna & Hoda appearance.

The new mom explained, “We picked Rennie because I’d actually been in labor for a while, and we didn’t have a name picked out. We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family.”

McPhee went on to call motherhood “the best,” gushing, “It’s the sweetest. I mean, I’m in heaven.”

News broke in October 2020 that the singer was pregnant with her and the Grammy winner’s first child together. (The composer, 71, is also the father of Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, and Jordan, 34.)

The Broadway star shared the sex of their baby-to-be last month. “Now that I am having a boy, there are different things I need to worry about to teach him versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl,” McPhee said during a February “Women on Top” podcast episode. “But it’s kind of refreshing because I feel like I don’t need to think about those societal ‘this is the way you look.’ I think men have different issues and different things to worry about.”

McPhee became a stepmom in June 2019 when she married the Canada native in London. Three months after the ceremony, Erin said that she and her sisters “genuinely love” having the Smash alum in their lives.

“It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly,” the Barely Famous cocreator, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019, referencing her dad’s ex-wives — B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. “She just makes it really easy for all of us to get along. So we’re very grateful for her.”

Keep scrolling to see McPhee’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.