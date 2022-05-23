Christina Perri
In May, Christina Perri announced both her pregnancy and the baby’s sex — it’s a girl! — via a heartwarming Instagram video featuring 4-year-old daughter Carmella and husband Paul Costabile. The “A Thousand Years” singer, who suffered a miscarriage in January 2020 and a stillbirth in November 2020, noted in the caption, “We’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy🌸.”
Pink decor abounded in the emotional video, including pink roses, pink confetti and a pink balloon. Carmella unwrapped a box and smiled broadly at the sonogram pictures, which were inside. “It’s in my belly!” Perri told her daughter excitedly, as Costabile placed his hand on his wife’s growing bump.Back to top