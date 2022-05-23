Christina Perri

In May, Christina Perri announced both her pregnancy and the baby’s sex — it’s a girl! — via a heartwarming Instagram video featuring 4-year-old daughter Carmella and husband Paul Costabile. The “A Thousand Years” singer, who suffered a miscarriage in January 2020 and a stillbirth in November 2020, noted in the caption, “We’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy🌸.”

Pink decor abounded in the emotional video, including pink roses, pink confetti and a pink balloon. Carmella unwrapped a box and smiled broadly at the sonogram pictures, which were inside. “It’s in my belly!” Perri told her daughter excitedly, as Costabile placed his hand on his wife’s growing bump.