Double trouble! Pregnant celebrities have dressed up for two while celebrating Halloween over the years.

Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, rocked two different costumes while pregnant with baby No. 3 in 2019. “Somewheeerreee over the rainbow wayyy up higghhh, and the dreams that you dream of once in a lullaby,” the Live in Love author captioned a photo of herself dressed as the Cowardly Lion from The Wizard of Oz.

As for the country singer, he rocked a Scarecrow costume, while their daughters, Willa and Ada, looked like the Glinda the Good Witch and Dorothy, respectively.

The following day, the then-family of four donned different costumes. “Happy Halloween from the Akins (under the sea),” the former nurse captioned an Instagram slideshow in November 2019.

For that family costume, Akins dressed as Ursula, while Rhett was Prince Eric, Willa was Ariel and Ada was Flounder from The Little Mermaid.

Three months later, the couple welcomed their youngest daughter, Lennon. “It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world,” the Grammy nominee wrote via Instagram in February 2020. “My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man-on-man defense to zone.”

While Akins covered her baby bump celebrating Halloween, Jade Roper put her bare stomach on display while dressing up with her daughter, Emerson, and son, Brooks, in October 2020.

“These two little guys are out of this world!” the Bachelor in Paradise alum captioned an Instagram photo of astronaut Brooks and her budding belly covered in blue paint. “Tried to get Emmy in this pic, but she needed some space (get it.) Maybe we’ll planet [sic] for later.”

The Colorado native’s husband, Tanner Tolbert, commented on the social media upload: “Punny.”

Keep scrolling to see more pregnant stars showing their Halloween looks, from Jenna Dewan to Ashley Graham.