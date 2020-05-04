Bumping along! Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger showed off her baby bump while walking her dog on Saturday, May 2.

The Rock What You’ve Got author, 30, rocked an all-black outfit as she walked and talked on the phone, from her baseball cap and sunglasses to her T-shirt and leggings. The pregnant star also wore a black sweatshirt tied around her waist just under her budding belly.

News broke last month that the Los Angeles native is expecting her first child with her husband, Chris Pratt. (The actor, 40, already shares his 7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.)

Schwarzenegger first showed her baby bump on an April bike ride with her husband, rocking a white Sundry T-shirt, leggings, tennis shoes and a hat.

Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver, confirmed the news of her daughter’s pregnancy later that same month during an Instagram Live with Pratt.

When the Guardians of the Galaxy star told the journalist, 64, on Thursday, April 30: “I’m so lucky to have married into such a gorgeous family,” Shriver replied, “You’re gonna have another beautiful family member.”

The Minnesota native, who wed Schwarzenegger in June 2019, previously opened up about wanting to start a family with “The Dog That Changed Me” podcast host and have “lots of kids.”

“Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life,” the Parks and Recreation alum told Entertainment Tonight in January of his future. “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

The following month, Pratt gushed to E! News about Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s daughter. “[She is] going to be a great mom one day,” he told the outlet in February. “She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits.”

The Jurassic World star added at the time: “She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My soul, my son, I feel all are so safe with her. She’s a great step-mom.”

