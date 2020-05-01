Gearing up for a grandchild! Maria Shriver gushed to Chris Pratt about his and pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger’s baby on the way.

The journalist, 64, was filming an Instagram Live on Thursday, April 30, with the Parks and Recreation alum, 40, when the actor told her: “I’m so lucky to have married into such a gorgeous family.”

Shriver replied, “You’re gonna have another beautiful family member.”

News broke on Saturday, April 25, that the Guardians of the Galaxy star and his wife, 30, are expecting their first child together. (The Minnesota native previously welcomed his now-7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.)

Later that same day, the What You’ve Got author revealed her baby bump while on a bike ride in L.A. with her husband. The pregnant star rocked a white Sundry T-shirt, leggings, sneakers and a baseball cap.

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. Pratt told Entertainment Tonight seven months after their nuptials that he saw “lots of kids” in his and Schwarzenegger’s future.

“Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life,” the Jurassic World star told the outlet in January. “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

Since his split from Faris, 43, in 2017, Pratt has been coparenting with the actress. “[We make] sure that [Jack’s] surrounded by a lot of love and happiness,” the Mom star told Us Weekly exclusively of their tactics in January 2018. “We’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have, like, just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy. And so far, he is.”

The former couple have reunited over the years while spending time with Jack, from trick or treating to family walks.