Pregnant Scheana Shay Stuns in Maternity Shoot 1 Month Ahead of Due Date

One month to go! Scheana Shay shared maternity shoot pics with her boyfriend, Brock Davies, on Friday, March 26.

“I cannot believe in just 4 short weeks our @minischeana is going to be here!” the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, captioned a PDA pic with the personal trainer, 30. “Brock and I are so excited and doing everything we can to make sure she will be well taken care of her whole life.”

In the sweet shot, the Aussie hugged his girlfriend while she cradled her bump. The California native covered her chest with one arm, as a wet white sheet draped over her stomach.

“But wait, there’s more,” the Bravo personality added, sharing additional pictures of herself sporting a pink sheer gown.

As for Davies, who is already the father of two children from a previous relationship, he posted pictures of Shay sitting on his lap in an unbuttoned white tee. “Ohh yah,” the former professional rugby player captioned the slideshow.

He and the “One More Time” singer announced in October 2020 that they’re expecting their first child together. “We are expecting our rainbow baby,” the pregnant star wrote via Instagram at the time, referencing their “devastating” June 2020 miscarriage. “IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!”

The couple previously posed for maternity shoot photos last month during their Hawaii babymoon. “I still can’t believe in just nine weeks I get to hold my baby girl,” the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host captioned February beach photos. “A moment I’ve waited for my whole life captured.”

Davies commented that she was going to “be an amazing mother” at the time, while fellow pregnant Bravo personality Brittany Cartwright wrote, “So gorgeous.”

Shay celebrated her baby shower earlier this month with some of her costars, including Cartwright, 32, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute. Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent were noticeably absent from the bash.

The Azusa Pacific University grad revealed in October 2020 that she was done being friends with the Next Level Basic author, 32, and the Give Them Lala Beauty creator, 30, saying, “I just went and unfollowed [them on social media] because you know what? I don’t follow people that I’m not friends with.”

When Kent gave birth to her and Randall Emmett’s daughter, Ocean, earlier this month, Shay commented on the producer’s post. “Ahhhhhh so happy for you guys,” she wrote. “Congrats daddy.”