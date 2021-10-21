Mixed Emotions

“In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child,” the former actress wrote in an October 2021 letter to U.S. Congress supporting paid parental leave. “Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed. Like fewer parents, we weren’t confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work. We knew we could take her home and in that vital (and sacred) stage, devote any and everything to our kids and to our family. We knew that by doing so we wouldn’t have to make impossible choices about childcare, work and medical care that so many have to make every single day.”