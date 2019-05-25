A vote of confidence! David Foster’s upcoming tourmate, Pia Toscano, is a big fan of his relationship with fiancée and fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee.

“I love them. They’re the most amazing couple,” she raved to Us Weekly while attending the 10th Annual Big Fighters, Big Cause charity boxing night benefitting the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation on Wednesday, May 22. “I was with them a lot this weekend. We did [book] a few shows together and I’m just so happy for them.”

According to Toscano, who will soon be hitting the road with the 16-time Grammy winner, the couple work so well because of their unwavering support for each other. “They just love and support each other and they’re both fun,” she said. “They’re so fun together. They light each other up like that in the best way. They bring out the best in each other.”

She added, “They’re both very lucky to have each other.”

Toscano’s not the only one who thinks so. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 69, admitted he “won the lottery” while responding to a sweet post from his bride-to-be, 35, in February expressing her excitement to marry him: “Far away from each other but still can’t wait to marry you @davidfoster,” McPhee had gushed.

Foster’s daughters, Sara and Erin Foster, are also big fans of their soon-to-be stepmom: “We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad; at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it,” Sara told Us following the pair’s engagement in July. “If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

Foster and McPhee got their marriage license earlier this month. “Kat and David are so elated and cannot wait to get married,” a source told Us at the time.

“At the end of the day, this is a period of love and happiness for them and no one else,” the insider explained. “They complete each other.”

