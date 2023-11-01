Alyson Hannigan is “glad” that she got to spend time with comedic “genius” Matthew Perry.

“He was so funny but not in that ‘I have to prove that I’m funny’ way,” Hannigan, 49, told Us Weekly following Dancing With the Stars Monster Night on Tuesday, October 31. “He would say things — almost just to himself — that I would be laughing about three days later. It’s just such a tragic loss.”

Hannigan recalled how “nice” Perry was when they were on Hollywood Game Night together in 2013.

“I’m so glad that I got to have that opportunity with him,” the How I Met Your Mother alum continued to Us. “Also, meeting him a few other times outside of that as well.”

News of Perry’s death at age 54 broke on Saturday, October 28. Law enforcement officers were called to the late actor’s home where he was found “unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi.” A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department revealed that the Friends alum was “deceased prior to first responder arrival” in a statement to CNN on Monday, October 30.

Perry’s cause of death has been “deferred” by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner following the initial autopsy. The results were determined to be inconclusive pending a toxicology report. A further investigation into his death has been requested.

Perry’s family released a statement regarding his death on Sunday, October 29.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” Perry’s surviving family members — including his parents and siblings — shared in a statement. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Aside from Hannigan, many of Perry’s friends and former costars have shared tributes following his sudden passing.

Perry was known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. The show’s cocreators Marta Kauffman and David Crane remembered Perry as a “brilliant talent” in a statement to Us on Sunday, October 29.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,” they shared. “It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words.”

One day later, Perry’s former Friends costars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — broke their silence about his death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the actors shared in a joint statement to Us on Monday, October 30. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The statement continued: “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”