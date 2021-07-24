Living her life. After Amanda Kloots revealed on the Friday, July 23, episode of The Talk that she had started to date again , critics were quick to judge her for suddenly moving on. Now, she’s clapping back at the accusations.

Kloots, 39, shared a screenshot via her Instagram Story later that day of a comment on one of her recent Instagram posts. The initial comment said, “Dating already Wow that was fast.”

In response, the fitness trainer tagged the Instagram user in the follow-up Story, writing, “How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process.”

The former Broadway dancer promised her followers that she would “address this soon.” She added, “There’s too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it. Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this.”