Living her life. After Amanda Kloots revealed on the Friday, July 23, episode of The Talk that she had started to date again, critics were quick to judge her for suddenly moving on. Now, she’s clapping back at the accusations.
Kloots, 39, shared a screenshot via her Instagram Story later that day of a comment on one of her recent Instagram posts. The initial comment said, “Dating already Wow that was fast.”
In response, the fitness trainer tagged the Instagram user in the follow-up Story, writing, “How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process.”
The former Broadway dancer promised her followers that she would “address this soon.” She added, “There’s too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it. Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this.”
During the CBS talk show, Kloots revealed that she had recently begun “dating again,” more than a year since her husband Nick Cordero died after COVID-19 complications. While the Live Your Life author didn’t share a lot of details during the episode, she admitted it hasn’t been an easy process.
“Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married,” she said at the time, referencing her first husband David Larsen, to whom she was married from 2007 to 2014. “Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I’ve never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it’s quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it’s just hard. It is hard.”
The single mom continued, “It’s all wonderful. It’s wonderful people I’m meeting, and it’s been a great process so far. But I’ll just say it’s very hard without getting into too many details.”
Prior, the Broadway alum has been vocal about the difficult time she’s endured since Cordero’s death.
The Talk cohost previously opened up to Us Weekly in April 2021 about how hard it’s been navigating the grief of losing her partner. “A lot of people have said to me, ‘It gets easier [and] time helps,’ and I don’t know if I found that yet. I still pretty much cry every day. It’s growing pains,” she said.
The former professional dancer also told Us that their 2-year-old son Elvis’s new milestones make the grief process increasingly difficult. “With Elvis, like, there’s so many things that he does or there’s times in life that you just wish your person was there to celebrate with,” she explained. “And I think that that’s where it’s harder because you miss your person so much.”
Earlier this month, Kloots shared via Instagram Story that Elvis began nursery school and this new milestone once again heightened her grief.
“I was doing fine but all of a sudden got super emotional,” she previously shared on her Story alongside a snap of Elvis’s backpack. “Another part of grief you have to face that you don’t realize until the moment. Nick should be here. We should be doing this together. Chin up. Brave face.”
Cordero was first admitted to the hospital in March 2020 after experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. The former Broadway star died on July 5, 2020, at age 41 after facing several complications, including a mini-stroke, blood clots and a leg amputation.
“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere,” Kloots announced his death via Instagram. “My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”
