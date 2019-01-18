Coming off what she called “the worst” year of her life, Ariana Grande made a big resolution for 2019. “For the rest of this year,” she tweeted on January 1, she’ll be dating “no one.” But a source close to the “7 Rings” singer exclusively tells Us Weekly that her vow is “a very tall order.”

The 25-year-old, who ended her whirlwind engagement to Pete Davidson in October, “falls hard when she loves someone,” explains the insider.

In the weeks leading up to her New Year’s Day pledge to stay single, the “Breathin” songstress was spotted with her ex Ricky Alvarez, whom she dated for a year back in 2015 and mentions in her breakup anthem “Thank U, Next.” However, in December, Grande responded to a fan on Instagram who questioned whether the pair were rekindling their romance. “We’re friends everyone take a big ol breather,” she wrote.

The source says Grande and the backup dancer, 26, are not an item, but she “trusts” him and is happy to have him “by her side” as she focuses on her career in the year ahead. “She’s super excited about headlining Coachella,” says the insider. (Grande, Tame Impala and Childish Gambino have top billing at the California music festival, which will take place over two weekends in April.)

The Grammy nominee’s broken engagement with 25-year-old Davidson and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller made 2018 a low point. But now, “Ariana feels like a warrior,” for getting through it all, says the source. “She’s suffered some horrible circumstances, but she’s come out on top. 2019 might turn out to be her best year ever.”

