Ariana Grande is pulling out all the stops when it comes to her new single, “Imagine.” The Grammy nominee blew the minds of fans all over the world with her live rendition of the new track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 18.

Grande, 25, hit multiple whistle register notes — the highest register of the human voice — while belting out the sultry tune on the NBC show (you can see it at around the 2:51 minute-mark of the performance).

Twitter went wild over the vocal feat, with one fan writing, “Ariana Grande just stood in front of people and hit ALL OF the whistle tones in imagine LIVE and just stood there afterwards smiling.”

“Ms. Ariana Grande said she didn’t come here to play omg she came to flex on all us with her last whistle register,” one commenter gushed, with another writing, “OMG @ArianaGrande hit those whistle tone at the end had me shook.”

The compliments didn’t stop there: A fan even likened the Grammy nominee to American Horror Story: Coven’s head witch, Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange). “Ariana Grande whistling live on jimmy Fallon. Deceased! Sisters our supreme has arrived,” Twitter user @frruiity wrote.

Several more wrote that Grande’s voice had the power to make its listeners transcend the Earth’s stratosphere with comments such as, “just saw @ArianaGrande’s performance on The Tonight Show and the whistle tones made me astral project, pls contact me thru ouija board from now on” and “when ariana grande whistled live while performing live on jimmy fallon…. my wig is so gone it went straight to mars wow.”

The “Breathin” crooner was also featured in 44-year-old Fallon‘s recreation of the Saturday Night Live classic “I Wish It Was Christmas Today,” which the TV host performed with his former SNL costars Chris Kattan, Tracy Morgan and Horatio Sanz.

It was Grande’s first appearance since being criticized by ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, who slammed her on Saturday, December 15, for wading into Kanye West‘s feud with rapper Drake and bringing up the subject of mental health.

The comedian, 25, who has been open about his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder, defended the “Ultralight Beams” singer, 41, before subsequently posting a troubling message about not wanting to be on this Earth anymore.

“i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last,” he wrote on Instagram on December 15. “all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

Grande, who split with Davidson in October after a four-month engagement, subsequently rushed to see him at the SNL studios in NYC, where he was rehearsing, but the Going Places actor refused to see her.

