



Please respect their privacy. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon said they’re “very sad” over Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid’s recent split.

“I was rooting for them,” the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast host, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Jexi premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, October, 3.

He continued, “I thought it was a cool story. It was fun to follow because nobody knew if they were dating but they were spotted but they didn’t confirm, and it was like, ‘Oh, are they? Are they not dating?’ So it was fun to follow along, and now they’re done, which apparently that’s the rumor, it’s very sad. Very sad.”

When asked what he thinks of more and more Bachelor contestants dating celebrities outside of the franchise, the Rhode Island native told Us that he isn’t surprised by the trend.

“I think everybody at the end of the day is just a person,” he said. “Whether you’re from Bachelor Nation and you’re viewed as a D-list celebrity or if you’re an A-list celebrity starring in movies, love is just love. I don’t think it’s this idea of different worlds crossing over. If somebody has a chemistry and connection, then they’re going to date, no matter who you are.”

Though Iaconetti, 31, and Haibon hoped that Cameron, 26, and Hadid, 24, could make their relationship work, they do see a silver lining in the general contractor’s new availability.

“My question is: If he’s single, is he going to be on Bachelor in Paradise next year?” Haibon said.

As excited as she would be to see the male model on Paradise, the “Almost Famous” podcast host doubts that Cameron would return to the Bachelor franchise.

“He’s like the only person whose popularity has, like, exceeded the franchise. Is that bad to say?” she said to her husband, who added that that the Florida native is “as popular as a lead.”

Us confirmed on Thursday, October 3, that the season 15 Bachelorette contestant and the supermodel had split after less than two months together.

“Tyler is single,” a source told Us at the time. “He and Gigi Hadid are no longer together.”

The news came days after Cameron teased that he “may be single” on the Monday, October 1, episode of Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen. The reality star also told Entertainment Tonight in September that he and Hadid are “just friends.”

“I mean … that’s just where we’re at,” he said at the time. “Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person, and we’re just keeping it friendly. … We have a great time together.”

Cameron and Hadid were first linked in August after the two were seen on a date at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House. The models went public as a couple at a 2019 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty later that month.

Before his relationship with Hadid, Cameron competed for Hannah Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette. He was the runner-up. In the season finale, Brown — who had broken up with winner Jed Wyatt earlier in the episode after news broke that he had a secret girlfriend — asked Cameron out for drinks. The male model was photographed leaving the former Miss Alabama USA’s house in Los Angeles three days later. The meetup came days before Cameron and Hadid’s first date.

In August, the season 28 Dancing With the Stars contestant told Extra that she hasn’t spoken to Cameron since that hangout.

“I think he’s been so busy. I’ve been so busy. I’m focusing on what’s next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I’m living in,” she said at the time. “I wish him well. And I know that he does the same for me.”

Hadid, for her part, was in an on-and-off relationship with Zayn Malik before her romance with the Bachelorette alum. The couple split in January after dating for three years.

