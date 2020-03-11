Showing his support! Mike Johnson thinks Peter Weber “did the right thing” as his season of The Bachelor came to an end.

Johnson, 31, grew close to the pilot, 28, when they were both vying for Hannah Brown‘s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Before the dramatic second half of Peter’s finale aired on Tuesday, March 10, the Texas native surprised Bachelor Nation fans at a viewing party and revealed that his friend was “in good spirits.”

“I can honestly say that — as my homeboy, I feel that one, he definitely did the right thing, and two, he’s happy. He’s genuinely happy. He’s in good spirits,” Johnson told Us Weekly exclusively at the Bachelor finale event hosted by Smirnoff Seltzer, the “Official Hard Seltzer of The Bachelor,” in Chicago. Throughout the night, Mike handed out samples of Zero Sugar Smirnoff Seltzer Rosés to surprised super fans watching the finale.

Johnson went on to praise his former costar for the way he handled the ups and downs that he faced with his potential partners throughout season 24 of the ABC dating show, saying, “He said to me that it’s a journey. It’s a rollercoaster, and as we already do know, he’s there for the right reasons, which is to find his love and that’s what his intentions were the entire time. … At the end of the day, we have to go with what the heart says.”

Part one of the explosive season finale showed the California native grappling with his conflicting feelings toward both Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. On Tuesday night, Peter popped the question to Hannah Ann, 23, after Madison, also 23, decided she and the pilot weren’t meant to be. As the live final episode continued, fans learned that the engagement had been called off because Madison still had Peter’s heart.

While the former Bachelor in Paradise star celebrated his friend’s journey, Peter’s family couldn’t do the same. His mother, Barbara Weber, didn’t hold back her feelings about her son’s decisions after his split from Hannah Ann played out on screen.

“He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” Barbara said on Tuesday night, showing little faith in her son’s choice to pursue Madison once again. “Everyone that knows him knows it’s not going to work.”

Peter defended himself and his heart in response, telling his family, “I love Madison and that should be enough.”