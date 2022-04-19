No love lost. Kelley Flanagan and Victoria Fuller threw shade at their exes at Coachella — including former Bachelor Peter Weber.

“Look, we ran into our [exes] at Coachella,” the lawyer, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 18, alongside a selfie of her and Fuller, 28, standing in front of several dumpsters at the music festival.

The pair met as contestants on season 24 of The Bachelor, which featured the pilot, 30, as the lead. Flanagan was eliminated ahead of the hometown dates, while Fuller was sent home two weeks later, after making it to the Fantasy Suites. Despite breaking up on the show, Flanagan and Weber reconnected after the show wrapped in February 2020 and began dating once again.

“My relationship with Kelley has just been a lot of things that have kind of been serendipitous,” the California native said on the “Viall Files” podcast in April 2020. ”You go all the way back to the very beginning, her and I running into each other before any of this started, her getting a sign of running into me. That was crazy. What I don’t know if a lot of people know is, obviously the show happened, it didn’t work out for us on the show. After the show, I was in Miami, I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl there with my brother and I ran into her on Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

The twosome dated for eight months before Weber announced their split in December 2020. Flanagan later revealed that their differences drove them apart and claimed the TV personality was much different than he appeared on the dating series.

“All power to Peter and all that stuff, but they’re going to represent a guy on the show that everyone wants and everyone [thinks is] amazing,” she said during a May 2021 appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “You come off and you’re like, ‘Oh, some of your hobbies don’t align with mine.’ … There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that’s what I liked and I was like, ‘Alright, Kelley, let’s be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?’”

According to the Chicago native, things “ended badly” between her and Weber. “I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her,” she recalled at the time. “He texted me, I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends. … I went off and essentially said, like, ’Get the hell out of my life.’ It ended really badly.”

In May 2020, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Fuller was dating another former Bachelor, Chris Soules. The pair were introduced by Kelsey Weier, who also appeared on Weber’s season of the reality show, and the model spent time with him on his farm in Iowa. They eventually called it quits in September of that year.

“We went a separate direction, but I, like, respect him so much and I think he’s an amazing man. I just think that right now, I’m in a different place than he is,” Fuller said on the “Viall Files” podcast at the time. “I’m not moving to Iowa anytime soon, so I just want to focus on me. It’s been so much about other people this year, that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish.”

