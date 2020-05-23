Happy family. Ben Affleck took a walk with his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, and his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Saturday, May 23.

In photos posted by TMZ, the Oscar winner, 47, and de Armas, 32, were accompanied by his three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — as they walked the Cuban actress’s dog, Elvis, along with Garner’s dog, Birdie, and Affleck’s German shepherd in Brentwood, California. All five wore masks as they stepped out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The outing came days after an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that Affleck and Garner, who split in June 2005 after 10 years of marriage, “have worked hard to get in a good place with each other.”

The source added that the Camping alum, 48, is “always polite and trusts Ben and lets him do what he wants when he’s with the kids.”

Us exclusively revealed in October 2018 that Garner had moved on with businessman John Miller, and the insider told Us earlier this week that while it is bittersweet to see her husband “move on and be so happy,” the Alias alum “is ultimately happy that he is happy and in a good and healthy place with his life. That’s what she ultimately wants for the father of her kids.”

Us broke the news in March that Affleck is dating the Knives Out actress after meeting on the set of their upcoming erotic thriller, Deep Water, in New Orleans. The pair made their relationship Instagram official in April while celebrating de Armas’ birthday at Joshua Tree National Park in California.

“They are having so much fun together and she has been telling friends how Ben is the most amazing boyfriend she’s ever had,” a source told Us earlier this month.

Meanwhile, another insider told that de Armas admires how Affleck and Garner work together to coparent their children.

“She thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy,” the source told Us, adding that de Armas is impressed by “how he juggles so much between work, his kids and coparenting with Jen.”

According to the source, the Argo star “splits his time” between his girlfriend and his son and daughters, who are “the most important thing in his life,” but he “always makes sure he has time for [Ana].”