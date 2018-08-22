Shauna Sexton doesn’t seem to mind the newfound attention on her personal life! The Playboy model, who is romancing Ben Affleck, joked on her Instagram Story that she is already getting to know the paparazzi.

“I’m gonna give you guys a shout-out because it’s only appropriate. You’ve been following me for two days,” the 22-year-old said in a video posted on Tuesday, August 21. “White Lexus, I named you Tony. Black Honda, I named you Miguel. I appreciate you following me to the gym this morning. I hope you had fun on our hike. Now we’re about to go to lunch in Studio City. I guess you could say we’re getting serious.”

Sexton and the Justice League actor, 46, have been showing off their new romance all over California. They were first spotted together during a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Thursday, August 16. Three days later, they stopped by Santa Monica’s Jack in the Box drive-thru before going back to Affleck’s Pacific Palisades bachelor pad, where the veterinary technician stayed the night.

Around the same time, Us Weekly confirmed that Affleck and Lindsay Shookus had called it quits after more than a year together. The Saturday Night Live producer, 38, deleted her Instagram account after the Oscar winner’s Nobu date with Sexton made headlines.

The fling doesn’t sit well with Affleck’s estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, either. “Of course she’s not pleased he’s dating a 22-year-old Playboy model,” a Garner confidant told Us exclusively. “But she’s also not surprised. Jen has come to expect this from Ben. She’s not going to get involved. She can’t make decisions for him.”

