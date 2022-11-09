Stirring the pot? Brandi Glanville chimed in after Jana Kramer confronted Meghan King about calling Mike Caussin “hot” — and she didn’t hold back.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, joined King, 38, on the Monday, November 7, episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast to dissect the drama between her and the One Tree Hill alum, also 38. After King briefly summed up the situation, Glanville noted that she wouldn’t have reacted the same way as Kramer.

“I just read about this. … I, personally — like, my ex-husband’s hot [and] he’s a cheater,” the Drinking and Tweeting author said, referring to ex Eddie Cibrian, who had an affair with now-wife LeAnn Rimes before his 2010 divorce from Glanville. “I know he’s hot. Every one of my friends is like, ‘Oh, he’s so hot.’ It doesn’t bother me. I don’t know why she was bothered by that. … I think she’s a little sensitive right now.”

When King appeared on Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast earlier this month, the country singer brought up a message she received from the Bravo personality at the beginning of the year. “We were, like, acquaintances on Instagram because of how [our] situations [were], so we just kind of related to that. … And there was something that she said in our DMs that really bothered me,” Kramer explained, revealing that King told her in a social media exchange, “At least your ex is hot.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum split from Caussin, 35, in April 2021 after years of ups and downs. The twosome, who share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, finalized their divorce in July 2021. Ahead of their breakup, the retired NFL player sought treatment for sex addiction in 2016 after cheating on Kramer with multiple women.

While recapping the disagreement, King noted that she wasn’t expecting to air out the drama in public. “I thought it was weird too that she would just say it on the podcast without letting me know,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum told Glanville. “I thought I was just going to promote my podcast and then all of a sudden … we just go straight into it.”

The women “cleared the air” on Kramer’s show, but the Missouri native hinted that there could be another layer to the tension. “I was talking to one of my friends about this and [they] said, ‘I think that she thought you were into her ex,'” King said on Monday. “And I was like, ‘Maybe. That would make more sense.'”

Glanville noted that she didn’t see it that way, adding that Kramer’s divorce is probably still very “fresh” in her mind. “Obviously, if you were into her husband, you would be [messaging] him not her,” she teased, adding that she thought Kramer and Caussin were “doomed” because the Soccer Mom Madam actress was “kind of emasculating” her now-ex when they cohosted “Whine Down” together.

King agreed that she thought Kramer was “definitely sensitive,” but she previously apologized for the DM. “In my opinion, I was trying to give you a compliment,” she argued as the pair hashed things out. “I was trying to make light of a s–tty situation because I know that you know what it’s like to be with a s–tty person that does s–tty things to you. … I said that because I thought it was a compliment. I thought it was a nice thing to say. … I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings.”