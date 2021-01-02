Love on the brain. Brian Austin Green did nothing to quell the romance rumors surrounding him and Sharna Burgess as the two vacation in Hawaii.

The actor, 47, hinted at where his heart is at while sharing his hopes for 2021. “Happy New Year to everyone!!” he captioned a Friday, January 1, Instagram photo of himself sitting in a pool by the beach. “Let’s all find the connection to love and togetherness again :).”

Green and Burgess, 35, were first linked on Christmas Day when they were spotted at LAX Airport together. Once they arrived at their destination, the pair shared Instagram photos featuring the same backdrops.

“Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote of a Wednesday, December 30, selfie.

Burgess, for her part, raved over the getaway. “First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime,” she captioned a similar shot on Wednesday. “Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let’s go.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the duo are staying at the Four Seasons Resort in Hualalai, Hawaii, which is the same place where Green married estranged wife Megan Fox in June 2010. He confirmed their split in May 2020, and she filed for divorce in November. The actress, 34, moved on with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly before her separation from the Anger Management alum became public.

Green and Fox share three children: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. He is also the father of son Kassius, 18, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Meanwhile, ahead of her vacation with the BH90210 alum, Burgess hinted to Us Weekly that she was dating someone new — and famous.

“It’s been really awesome,” she exclusively told Us in December 2020. “I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

Burgess teased that fans would recognize her new flame and elaborated on dating during the coronavirus pandemic. “How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?” she said. “I’m looking for that soulmate stuff — that thing where that something inside you recognizes that something inside them.”