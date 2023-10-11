After reportedly being fined for driving without her license and proof of insurance in September, Britney Spears’ lawyer is claiming the singer has her required documentation.

“Britney at all times had a license and insurance,” Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart told Us Weekly in a Tuesday, October 10, statement about the alleged violation. “This is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Page Six reported Spears, 41, was written up by the California Highway Patrol in September for allegedly not having a valid license in her possession and failing to provide an officer with proof of insurance. The pair of violations have accrued a balance of $1,140, according to the outlet.

The news of Spears’ alleged infractions comes after the Ventura County sheriffs performed a wellness check on the pop star that same month. Spears was visited by the police after a video of herself dancing with a set of knives was reported to the authorities. She later assured her fans that the cutlery wasn’t real.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA,” Spears wrote via Instagram in September alongside another clip of her performing with the props. “These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!”

The concern for Spears’ wellbeing comes amid her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari. Us confirmed in August that the pair had separated after less than one year of marriage. Asghari, 29, filed for divorce that same day and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. (Before tying the knot in 2021, Spears and Asghari began their romance in 2016.)

“Some people are of the opinion that Britney’s on a dangerous downward spiral,” a source exclusively told Us in August. “And the stuff she’s been [doing] hasn’t done much to dampen that worry. The concern for Britney’s welfare right now is off the charts.”

This is the first time Spears has navigated life on her own since her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. In 2008, Spears was put under a conservatorship following a series of personal struggles. Her father, Jamie Spears, had control over her estate. In the heated hearings, Britney claimed that she felt “enslaved” by her father and also called out her mother Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears for allegedly not “doing anything” to help her.

While Britney’s inner circle continues to worry about the singer, a second insider exclusively told Us that she has been busy “focusing on herself” as she works on new music and prepares for the release of her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which drops on October 24.