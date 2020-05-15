Cameron Diaz Adorably Follows Instructions on How to Use Instagram

Totally relatable! Cameron Diaz adorably struggled to figure out the ins and outs of Instagram.

During an Instagram Live on Thursday, May 14, the 47-year-old Other Woman actress ran into problems upon trying to pin a comment. “I’m posting it, but I know I’m supposed to say ‘pin,’” Diaz said after looking over her instructions. “So, that’s another fail on my end. I know that I’m supposed to put this in here a different way.”

From there, Diaz pulled it together and proceeded to move forward with her live interview with Carly Stein, the founder and CEO of Beekeeper’s Naturals.

The Body Book author has frequented Instagram Live throughout quarantine, during which she has had live discussions about an array of topics. Last month, she praised husband, Benji Madden, for his dad skills.

“I drink every night [as] my wind-down for the day … after we’ve done bath time with our baby and put her down to sleep. Benji puts her to bed,” she said during a live convo with pal Katherine Power on April 14. “Like, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s daddy. Like, he’s so incredible.”

Days later, Diaz opened up about her and the 41-year-old Good Charlotte rocker’s sleeping schedules as new parents. “I go to bed early and wake up early, and he wants to go to bed late and wake up later,” she explained during an Instagram Live discussion with makeup artist Gucci Westman on April 22. “That works so well for us as parents.”

The Charlie’s Angels star continued, “I can go to bed a few hours earlier and he does those later feeds. Then I can go to bed and I wake up early and am with [our daughter, Raddix], early in the morning so he can sleep.”

Diaz and Madden announced the birth of their 4-month-old daughter in January. On May 10, the Maryland native honored the retired actress on her first Mother’s Day as a mom.

“It’s [a] special day for us this year,” he wrote at the time. “Forever grateful to my wife for making me a father, and taking such good care of us every day. Best Mom and Wife and Friend.”

