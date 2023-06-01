Hitting all the right notes. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are ready to put a new spin on their relationship as they reconnect nearly two years after their split.

“They’ve practically moved in with each other,” a source exclusively reveals of Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together.”

According to the insider, the musicians’ feelings for one another recently came “flooding back” since calling it quits. “They don’t like leaving each other’s sides,” the source tells Us, hinting that fans might catch a glimpse of the twosome on “red carpets and attending events [together]” soon enough.

As they continue to spend quality time together, the duo feel less like they’re taking their connection “for granted.” The insider adds: “It feels like a new relationship.”

Mendes and the former Fifth Harmony singer began dating in 2019 after years of friendship. The “I Know What You Did Last Summer” collaborators later quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but they eventually pressed pause on their romance.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the pair wrote in a joint statement via social media in November 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

At the time, a source told Us that the Canada native and his ex had “a ton of love and respect for each other” but needed “a break from each other to evaluate” their relationship. “They’re not saying never, just not now,” the insider added. “It does hurt, but they’re both certain this is for the best. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have done it.”

The duo each channeled their heartbreak into their songwriting as they went their separate ways. Last month, however, fans began to wonder whether Mendes and Cabello were back on when they were caught getting cozy at Coachella.

“Their bond was very special and they’ve stayed in contact even after their split,” a third source explained in April. “They realized that even though they’re not suited for each other in a romantic sense, they have a strong chemistry and will always remain close friends.”

Following their festival outing, the “Havana” singers have been spotted together on several occasions. Mendes and the X Factor alum held hands in New York City days before heading to New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Friday, May 26, for Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. In footage shared via social media, the pair walked slightly apart as they made their way to the VIP section of the arena.

