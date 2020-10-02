Growing apart. Chelsea Clinton opened up about her past friendship with Ivanka Trump — and revealed why she isn’t sure she’d be willing to reunite.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, October 1, the 40-year-old She Persisted author said that even though she and Ivanka, 38, were once close, they haven’t been in touch since President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

“I have not spoken to her since 2016 and I have no interest in being friends with [her],” Chelsea told host Andy Cohen on Wednesday, calling out some of the current administration’s actions that she disagrees with. “We were in touch at the beginning of the [2016] campaign but it’s just really hard when there’s someone who’s actively embracing their candidate — whether it’s their father or not … I don’t want to be friends with someone like that.”

Both Chelsea and Ivanka were vocal parts of the 2016 campaign, each introducing their family members at the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention, respectively, before the election. Now, Ivanka serves as a senior advisor in the White House, where Chelsea lived while her father, Bill Clinton, was in office from 1993 to 2001.

The Stanford University previously discussed her history with Ivanka in July 2016, telling Today that they each had “very different views” about who would be the strongest candidate. Two years into the Trump presidency, Chelsea hinted that her friendship with Ivanka would never be the same.

“I have not spoken to her in a long time,” she revealed during an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in March 2018. “It’s clear that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I’ve been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump. … I think anyone who works for the president certainly should expect to be scrutinized for not only whatever decisions she or he is making, but also for whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day.”

The It’s Your World author wed investment banker Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010. The couple share three children, Charlotte, 6, Aidan, 4, and Jasper, 14 months. Ivanka, for her part, married Jared Kushner in October 2009 and later welcomed daughter Arabella, 11, and sons Joseph, 6, and Theodore, 4.