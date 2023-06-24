After reports swirled that Chris Noth felt excluded by the And Just Like That cast following his sexual misconduct scandal, the actor has shut down the allegations.

“I usually don’t respond to this kind of thing. And I do know that people like drama and gossip but this article … is absolute nonsense,” the Sex and the City alum, 68, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 23, sharing a screenshot of Page Six’s report. “Just thought you’d like to know.”

Several hours earlier, RadarOnline.com had alleged that Noth believed that the And Just Like That crew owed him an apology for snubbing him in light of his scandal. The article claimed that Noth has not been invited to cast parties nor received any text messages from the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Page Six had picked up the reporting and covered it on their website.

Noth starred as Mr. Big on Sex and the City throughout its original run, ultimately marrying Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw during the first feature-length film. The Equalizer alum returned for the debut season of And Just Like That when it premiered in December 2021, but his character was killed off in the premiere after a grueling Peloton workout.

Shortly after Noth’s AJLT death aired, news broke that he had been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. He vehemently denied the claims.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth, who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, was subsequently dropped from talent management firm A3 Artists Agency and his cameo in the And Just Like That season 1 finale was canceled. (Noth’s Big was originally set to visit Carrie in a dream sequence during her trip to Paris to spread his ashes.)

And Just Like That returned for season 2 on Thursday, June 22, and did not mention Big’s death in its first two episodes. Cast member Sarita Choudhury, who portrays Carrie’s pal Seema Patel in the spinoff, previously teased to Us that the financier’s passing will become a future story line “in a way you wouldn’t expect.”

“It’s gonna affect [Carrie Bradshaw] in [one] scene ‘cause she’s really ready for life again,” Choudhury, 56, exclusively told Us earlier this month. “So you think she’s all fine, but there were one or two moments that moved me [because] I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t think she’d be vulnerable there, you know?’”

And Just Like That season 2 drops new episodes Thursdays on Max.