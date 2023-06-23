And just like that, Meghan McCain has tuned into the Sex and the City spinoff to criticize the show – again.

The former View panelist, 38, dedicated her Thursday, June 22, Daily Mail column to the return of And Just Like That after the first two episodes dropped on Max earlier that day.

“And just like that… I can’t watch another second of this lazy, woke slop,” McCain penned in her essay. “No doubt Sarah Jessica Parker and the producers of the schlocky Sex And The City reboot were fully aware of the howls of disappointment from superfans, like me, who hated what they did to a cherished franchise in season one.”

She added: “The knock-off lacked everything that made the original series great; sharp dialogue, compelling characters and plots broaching taboo topics that mainstream American entertainment had never dared touch.”

McCain — who shares two daughters with her husband, Ben Domenech — further panned And Just Like That after watching all of the main characters engaging in the “throes of passions” in the opening scene of the season.

In the clip, Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw gets intimate with her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez) as the camera flashes to besties Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) and Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) hooking up with their respective partners in different NSFW scenes.

“Of course, Che and Miranda can’t have normi sex. It’s got to be super kinky,” she penned, referring to Sara Ramirez’s non-binary character. “It would be nice if the producers let actor Sara Ramirez explore Che’s character and explain why Miranda moved across the country, leaving her husband, Steve [David Eigenberg], and son, Brady [Niall Cunningham]. But no, it’s all leather and studs for you two.”

McCain continued: “Why so graphic? In the post-Girls/Euphoria/The Idol-era, this doesn’t come off as pioneering. It’s just cheap. It’s insulting. Is Che and Miranda’s relationship solely only defined by sex? It’s an ugly stereotype. This season, just like the last, feels like a soulless exercise in ticking off a woke checklist.”

While neither the And Just Like That cast nor its creators have addressed McCain’s criticism, the show stars have been outspoken about portraying single women of a certain age on the small screen.

“I think it’s really important ‘cause even though obviously we are glamorous — they look after us, they put the good makeup on — but the show’s brilliance is that it shows our weird, awkward insecurities that happen at every moment,” Choudhury, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, praising the show’s representation and inclusion. “[Fans are] not only seeing them sexually active, but that mistakes happen to them, and how do they deal with it? I think that’s what’s gonna get people to be like, ‘Why am I hiding at home watching Netflix? I gotta go out. Like, I can deal with embarrassment, I can deal with rejection because when we were in our 20s, we got rejected all the time, you know, so why can’t we get rejected in our 50s?’ Go for it.”

And Just Like That drops new episodes Thursdays on Max.