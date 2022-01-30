A massive presence. While And Just Like That erased Chris Noth’s appearance from the first season finale, his character’s presence still looms over Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in a trailer for the upcoming episode.

“He died,” Bradshaw solemnly replied in the teaser — which was released on Saturday, January 29, via HBO Max — when asked where the financier’s remains were kept. “Next to my very best shoes. I need to think more about where John might want to be.”

While the 56-year-old Hocus Pocus star’s character attempted to make peace with her late husband’s untimely demise by Peloton bike, she sought signals to find closure.

“If you’re trying to reach me, blink,” Bradshaw quipped, sitting in her NYC apartment. After a light mysteriously turned on when she had flipped the switch off, the sex columnist had an idea, telling Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis): “I know where he wants to be.”

At the end of the trailer, the bestselling author turned to face the camera, seemingly noticing a bright light before the video faded to black.

The Equalizer alum, 67, and Parker were first spotted filming scenes for the new episodes in Paris before news of his sexual assault scandal broke. Since then, the HBO Max revival planned to scrub his involvement in the finale.

The Gilded Age star, 55, later confirmed the show’s plans and shared her pride in working on the project.

“I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made and I think we are very proud of our show,” Nixon told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, January 19, about the decision.

Shortly after it was revealed in the December 2021 premiere that Noth’s Mr. Big had died after a grueling workout, several women came forward with accusations against the Wisconsin native. Noth, for his part, has continued to deny the allegations.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he told Us Weekly via a statement at the time. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Following the scandal, Parker, Nixon and Davis, 56, issued a joint statement after learning the news.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the And Just Like That stars wrote via Instagram Story later that December. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Us previously confirmed that HBO Max had ceased talks about a second season of the revival amid the drama. “After the past few days, all those conversations have stopped,” a source exclusively noted at the time. “Everyone is raw.”