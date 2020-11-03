News

Chrissy Teigen Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Losing Son Jack as She Supports John Legend at Joe Biden Rally

By

Stepping out for a cause. Chrissy Teigen made her first public appearance since the loss of her son Jack at a rally for Joe Biden on Monday, November 2.

The 34-year-old Cravings author took the stage with her husband, John Legend, as the 41-year-old Grammy winner performed and spoke in Pennsylvania in an effort to get support for Biden and Kamala Harris ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, November 3. Teigen and Legend’s daughter Luna, 4, son Miles, 2, and the model’s mother, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen, also joined him on stage.

“We’re teaching our young people early that they’ve got to participate in their democracy,” Legend told the crowd before singing “Never Break.”

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna greet a crowd gathered during a drive-in get out the vote rally featuring Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris on November 2, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Michael Perez/AP/Shutterstock

The musician also performed “Wake Up Everybody” and “Glory” with Common. Lady Gaga went on to take the stage to sing “Shallow” and “You and I.”

The famous family’s appearance came more than a month after the couple announced that they lost their son after complications that left Teigen hospitalized. The Lip Sync Battle cohost, who was diagnosed with a partial placenta abruption 20 weeks into her pregnancy, wrote an emotional essay about her pregnancy loss for Medium last month.

Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field on November 2, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

“I had always had placenta problems. I had to deliver Miles a month early because his stomach wasn’t getting enough food from my placenta. But this was my first abruption,” Teigen wrote on October 27. “We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop. In bed, I bled and bled, lightly but all day, changing my own diapers every couple of hours when the blood got uncomfortable to lay in. I actually became an adult diaper expert for my own personal entertainment.”

As Teigen’s bleeding became heavier and heavier, her fluid became “very low.” After several blood transfusions, the Chrissy’s Court star was told that her son “wouldn’t survive.”

“It was time to say goodbye,” she wrote. “I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. … Utter and complete sadness.”

Earlier this month, Teigen debuted new ink for her baby boy, sharing a photo of her wrist with Jack’s name written in a scripted font. Legend got a matching tattoo.

John Legend plays the piano during a drive-in get out the vote rally featuring Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris on November 2, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Michael Perez/AP/Shutterstock

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” she captioned a series of photos from the hospital on September 30. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

