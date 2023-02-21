Still one big family. Christine Brown gushed over getting to meet the latest addition to the Sister Wives brood: Janelle Brown‘s granddaughter.

“I’m on to North Carolina to meet my new grand babie, Josephine. I also get the pleasure of Axel and Evie. Ow and of course @madison_rose11 I’m so excited #lovemygrandbabies #northcarolina #lularoeelsa #travelday #newset #lovethislife,” the 50-year-old TLC personality captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday, February 19.

Christine was seemingly accompanied by boyfriend David Woolley, whom she officially introduced to her social media followers on Valentine’s Day. “I’m just along for the ride! #christinebrown #soulmate #queen #mylove #alongfortheride,” he captioned a car selfie over the weekend.

Janelle’s daughter Madison Brown welcomed her third child with husband Caleb Brush on February 10. “Welcome to the world Josephine Lee Brush!💚 Little Miss Joey was born 2/10 at 8lbs 9oz,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram one day after giving birth.

The Cooking With Just Christine star was one of the first to send well-wishes to the couple, who also share daughter Evie, 3, and son Axel, 5. “CONGRATULATIONS LOVE,” she commented.

Christine and Janelle, 53, each share six children with Kody Brown, to whom they were both spiritually married. The Wyoming native, 54, was legally wed to Meri Brown from 1990 to 2014, when he opted to divorce her in order to lawfully marry Robyn Brown. Kody proceeded to adopt her children from a previous relationship.

Meri, 52, remained in a spiritual union with the businessman, but their dynamic was often rocky. In December 2022, Sister Wives viewers learned that the twosome had called it quits after 32 years. (Meri and Kody share one child together, Leon.)

News of the California native’s split from the polygamist came shortly after Janelle revealed that she and Kody were separated. Christine, meanwhile, was the first wife to leave the family, announcing her breakup in November 2021.

“For Janelle, I think that she’s frustrated, and she’s so hurt. And that man that she was married to — she realizes that he’s totally different,” Christine said of her longtime friend during the season 17 Sister Wives: One-on-One special. “But she’s different too.”

Since the end of their respective relationships with Kody, Christine and Janelle have proven the strength of their bond. Meri, for her part, reunited with Janelle’s sons Logan and Hunter Brown during a recent visit to Nevada.

“When in Vegas, it just makes sense to find a couple of good-looking guys to spend a few hours with! 😁,” the bed and breakfast owner captioned a January 31 Instagram photo. “So good catching up with these two and proud of the good men they’ve become!”