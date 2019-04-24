No regrets, just love. Danny Amendola is keeping things positive on social media after dissing his ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo.

“I like new s–t,” the former New England Patriots wide receiver, 33, captioned an Instagram selfie on Tuesday, April 23. “Thank you Paper Route Inc. All love!”

On Friday, April 19, Amdendola went on a rant about the model, 26, who he said “chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money.” He noted on Instagram: “Olivia and I had some amazing times together .. jus [sic] like any other loving relationship we fought. A lot of the time it was my fault bc let’s be honest I can be an idiot. But! Yup! She’s f–ked up too! and if you cross me I’m a hard mfer to deal with.”

The professional athlete eventually deleted the post and attempted to clear the air. “I don’t participate in fake intangibles that consume the public eye,” he wrote in a separate since-deleted Instagram post. “I’m a private, single guy and if everyone’s happy — I’m happy. … I take blame for the miscommunication! Good vibes only from me!”

A source later told Us Weekly that the NFL star was triggered when he saw a video of the 2012 Miss Universe pageant winner getting cozy with Zedd while watching Ariana Grande perform at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. “[Danny and Olivia] mutually decided to end [their relationship in March] and they were fine,” the insider explained. “And then all of a sudden she goes to Coachella, there’s video with Zedd and then Danny got mad and insecure. Danny has a bad temper.”

Culpo and Amendola started dating in 2016 and called it quits for the first time two years later. They briefly got back together, but split again in October 2018 after the football player was seen getting cozy on a beach in Miami with sports reporter Bianca Peters. They gave their relationship another shot in December before they went their separate ways again in early 2019.

The Model Squad star, who previously dated Nick Jonas, has yet to publicly speak about Amendola’s posts.

