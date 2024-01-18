Demi Lovato isn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle with her fiancé, Jordan Lutes.

A source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly that the couple haven’t been “stressing” about wedding planning in the one month since announcing their engagement.

“They know they have their whole lives together, so there’s no pressure to make final decisions on any of it,” the insider explains. “At the end of the day, Demi knows it will be absolutely perfect.”

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2023 that Lutes, 26, popped the question to Lovato, 31, during a “personal and intimate” moment. After presenting the pop star with a pear-shaped diamond solitaire ring by Material Good, Lutes — known professionally as Jute$ — surprised Lovato with an engagement party attended by family and friends in Los Angeles.

“Demi’s mom and sister are thrilled for her and Jutes,” another source told Us after the engagement. “They’ve never seen Demi so happy with anybody before and they know she’s going to make a beautiful bride.”

The insider noted that Lovato’s family “couldn’t be happier for her,” especially since her relationship with Lutes is “different from her past romances.” The source continued: “They haven’t stopped seeing Demi smile since she and Jutes began dating. Demi knew he was The One since they first started seeing each other.”

Lovato and Lutes met in July 2022 while working on her album Holy Fvck, which was released the following month. One month later, a separate source shared with Us that Lovato was in a “really happy” and “healthy relationship” with a mystery musician. They went public with their romance in August 2022 after they were photographed holding hands during an outing in New York City.

The two continued to show off their romance via social media and made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys party in February 2023. Following their engagement news, Lovato gushed about her soon-to-be husband via Instagram, writing, “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you … every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

Lutes shared the couple’s engagement photos via his own Instagram last month, which he captioned, “Yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can’t imagine my life without you and thank god now i’ll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i’m so in love with you. [sic]”

Prior to her relationship with Lutes, Lovato dated actor Max Ehrich. The exes got engaged after four months of dating in July 2020 but later called it quits that September.

Ehrich, 32, spoke out about Lovato’s engagement news last month after a fake account shared his fabricated reaction to the news.

“I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi’s life, a moment that should only be celebrated,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago.”

He went on to wish Lovato and Lutes “a lifetime of peace and happiness.”

