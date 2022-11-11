It’s her day! Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis were some of the first to wish Demi Moore a happy 60th birthday.

The CocoBaba founder, 44, shared a selfie with Willis, 67, via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 11, to celebrate Moore’s major milestone. “Happy Birthday @demimoore,” she gushed. “We love you inside and out.”

In the sweet photo, Heming Willis and her husband each held up copies of Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, which hit shelves in 2019. The St. Elmo’s Fire actress reposted the loving message via her own Instagram Story.

Moore was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, welcoming three daughters — Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis — before calling it quits. Despite their divorce, the former couple have remained friendly over the years.

“I still love Demi. We’re very close,” the Die Hard actor told Rolling Stone in 2000. “We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were. We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside … It’s difficult to live your life and marriage under a magnifying glass, which is what happens to movie star couples.”

When Bruce tied the knot with Heming Willis in March 2009, the Ghost actress was there to celebrate the special occasion. Moore was also invited when the couple — who share daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 — renewed their vows 10 years later.

“She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours,” the model gushed to Us Weekly in April 2019. “Again, I have so much respect for her. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her.”

The blended family quarantined together throughout the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Earlier this year, Moore joined Heming Willis in announcing the Sixth Sense star’s acting hiatus amid his battle with aphasia.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” read an Instagram statement signed by Bruce’s loved ones in March. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The Emmy winner’s wife “has been an absolute rock” for him during his health struggles, a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He’s blessed to have them on hand,” the insider added. “They’re all pulling together, and that’s what matters. … Emma, the girls and Demi are all united in being there for Bruce and ensuring he has the best possible treatment.”