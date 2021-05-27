TBT Diddy Posts Pic From J Lo Romance Amid Her Reunion With Ben Affleck

The good old days! Diddy took “Throwback Thursday” to a new level with a not-so-subtle nod to ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, whose recent reunions with another one of her famous exes have continued to make headlines.

The rapper, 51, posted an old photo of himself holding hands with the Hustlers actress, also 51, on Thursday, May 27, simply captioning the Instagram post, “#tbt.” The pic was taken during his high-profile romance with Lopez, which began in 1999 after they met on the set of a music video. The pair called it quits two years later.

Fellow Instagram users were quick to connect the dots. “Don’t get me excited!!!!” singer Ester Dean teased in the comments section, while Timbaland added a handful of big eyes emojis.

“He wants his turn again too 😂,” one user joked, as another fan encouraged Diddy to “go get her” back.

The Grammy winner’s post came one day after Us Weekly exclusively reported that Lopez and Ben Affleck are “full-on dating” and “very happy.” The former couple, who were engaged for two years before calling it quits in 2004, reunited in Los Angeles in April before spending a weekend together in Big Sky, Montana. Earlier this month, the Gigli costars were spotted heading to the gym together in Miami — and according to In Touch, they even locked lips during their workout.

While neither the Argo director, 48, nor the “Get Right” singer have publicly commented on their hangouts, a source told Us that they’re both “excited to see where the relationship goes,” adding, “the old flame is absolutely rekindled.”

Lopez and the Gone Girl actor “have always remained close friends,” the source noted. “They both respect and trust each other. Ben and Jen are also very attracted to one another.”

The Maid in Manhattan star is no stranger to staying on good terms with her exes, coparenting 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony like a total pro. Lopez is even friendly with Diddy, joining forces with the producer to raise money for a worthy cause amid the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. The duo shared a sweet moment while Diddy showed off his dance moves during the Instagram Live.

At the time, Lopez teased, “I probably taught you that,” as the Sean Jean founder shook his hips.

“It was really important for him to have his family and good friends participate,” a source told Us of the virtual event, which was held to “celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines” of the COVID-19 crisis. “Diddy considers J. Lo a close friend.”

Before reuniting with Affleck, the Second Act star was engaged to Alex Rodriguez for two years. Affleck, for his part, shares three kids — Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.