Family first! Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman‘s daughter Bonnie Chapman defended him from critics of his quick engagement to Francie Frane.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, May 4, that the reality TV star, 67, proposed to Frane, 51, less than a year after his late wife Beth Chapman died of throat and lung cancer. “They’re very happy and looking forward to a long life together,” a rep for the pair explained. While some fans felt like the Dog’s Most Wanted star was moving on too quickly, his 21-year-old daughter stood up for her father’s happiness.

“As usual very thankful for those who are supportive [and] to those who want to criticize: please just let my father live in peace,” Bonnie wrote in a lengthy comment on her dad’s Instagram announcement. “Let him be happy, please for the love of god let him be. My father has gone through so much this past year without my mother. It’s been extremely difficult to see one parent pass, and the other so intent on following. My father deserves to be happy.”

Two months after Beth passed away in June 2019, Dog told Us exclusively that he never planned to remarry and “there will never be another Mrs. Dog.” Though he didn’t keep that promise, Bonnie said her dad will always carry Beth’s memory with him.

“He’s still got my mother’s name on his chest, he’ll never forget her and the love she gave him,” she wrote. “She would be happy my father is in love and finding peace. … Life has never been easy for my dad, but love is something that comes naturally to him. France is a wonderful woman, as usual no one can replace my mother; but it’s OK to let new people in. … My mom wanted him to be happy no matter what. There is always going to be one and only one Mrs. Dog. Welcome to the pack, Francie.”

Despite the negative comments about her father’s new flame, Bonnie said that the Colorado native was “a blessing” and is helping the A&E star “heal day by day.”

Shortly after Dog’s engagement made headlines, his daughter Lyssa Chapman congratulated him on the happy news and welcomed Frane to their family with open arms. Lyssa, 32, previously expressed concern about her father’s last girlfriend, Moon Angell, but noted that “Francie is an amazing woman.”

Dog and Beth tied the knot in 2006. The former bail bondsman was previously married to Tawny Marie Chapman from 1991 to 2003, Lyssa Rae Brittain from 1982 to 1991, Anne M. Tengell from 1979 to 1982 and La fonda Sue Honeycutt from 1972 to 1977.