If you can’t say anything nice … Duchess Meghan‘s estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, sent a mean birthday message to Prince Harry as he celebrated turning 34 on Saturday, September 15.

“Happy Birthday Harry!” she captioned a tweet featuring a gif of a hamster cramming cake into its mouth. “As you ‘mack down’ on your birthday cake, think about the birthday wishes you never extended to your FATHER-IN-LAW.”

A source tells Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan celebrated his birthday weekend quietly in the Cotswolds.

Markle, who has repeatedly criticized the former Suits star and the royal family, previously slammed Meghan for not wishing their father, Thomas Markle, a happy birthday in July.

She also compared the duchess to Disney villain Cruella de Vil in August, one day before Meghan celebrated her 37th birthday.

Samantha — who hasn’t denied trying to cash in on her sister’s new life — and her father have been making headlines since before Meghan married Harry in May. (Samantha hasn’t spoken to her half-sister in several years and was not invited to the wedding.)

Thomas, a former TV lighting director, blasted Meghan in an interview with the Mail on Sunday in July, revealing that he hadn’t spoken to her since the day after she married Harry and claiming that he’s been cut off from communicating with his daughter.

“What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority,” he complained. “She’d be nothing without me. I made her the duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is I made her.”

The 74-year-old, who lives in a rented house in Mexico, made headlines before the royal wedding when he was involved in a scandal over staged paparazzi photos. He ended up not attending the nuptials in England after suffering a heart attack and undergoing surgery three days before his daughter’s big day.