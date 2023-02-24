Feeling reflective. Sasha Farber is staying positive amid his ongoing divorce from estranged wife Emma Slater.

“Living the dream!!!!!!!! Grateful and thankful for everyday 🙌🏻❤️,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 22, sharing a shirtless snap of himself leaning against a DWTS tour bus.

Several hours earlier, Us Weekly confirmed that Slater, 34, had filed for divorce less than one year after they called it quits. According to the court documents, the England native cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the split and noted that they had separated in April 2022.

Us broke the news in August 2022 that Farber and Slater had separated after four years of marriage.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life. It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long.”

Farber and the mirrorball champ began dating in 2011 after connecting on the set of Broadway’s Burn the Floor two years earlier. After an on-and-off romance, they tied the knot in March 2018. Following their nuptials, they continued going head-to-head on DWTS with their respective celebrity partners.

“I think we do a really good job of separating our work life from our home life, which is crazy because we literally [do] everything together,” Slater previously told Us in November 2021 of how they balanced their relationship with DWTS duties. “So, it is hard to separate it. For some reason, we do a really good job with that. It’s just, like, it doesn’t get to us in our personal life. … I think we just live it and we love it so much that it’s normal for us.”

The Mamma Mia! actress and Farber have continued to support one another’s careers despite ending their marriage.

“[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” Slater gushed to Us and other reporters after watching her estranged spouse and his season 31 partner Selma Blair’s debut performance last September. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me. … Look, she’s actually living out her fear. And I know that took a lot of courage. I can’t even imagine what a true inspiration she is to a lot of people. I feel blessed that she’s on the show.”

Slater and Farber are currently performing together on the DWTS live tour, which concludes on Sunday, March 12.