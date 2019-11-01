Liam Hemsworth’s New Love Maddison Brown Nailed Kylie Jenner Halloween Look





Some celebrities truly went the extra mile on Halloween this year, including Liam Hemsworth’s new flame Maddison Brown. The Australian actress opted to go as Kylie Jenner for the spooky holiday.

Brown, 22, recreated the viral moment from Jenner’s video centered around a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics HQ, in which the 22-year-old beauty mogul wakes up her 21-month-old daughter, Stormi, singing “Rise and Shine.” To get it right, Brown swapped her red locks for a brown wig. She also wore an outfit similar to what the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had on in her YouTube video, which was the Chanel Fall-Winter 2019/20 Look 16 Quilted Dress.

The Dynasty star showed off her masterpiece across several Instagram posts, including a video where she copied Jenner’s meme-worthy “Rise and Shine” bit. “hrrrrRiseee and shaaaiiiiine #happyhalloween 👻,” she captioned one post, where she was shown getting her makeup done.

“My new lip kit ‘DYNASTY MUSICAL EPISODE’ dropping tomorrow at 9pm on the CW ✨,” she captioned a second post of her posing in costume.

For her last update of the night, she was photographed along with her Dynasty costar Elizabeth Gillies — who was dressed up as the Joker — as the Nickelodeon alum took a snapshot of Brown walking into a trailer on the set of their CW drama. “That’s a wrap on Halloween, see you next year,” Brown wrote. “Watch Dynasty. Stream rise and shine.”

Brown’s headline-making Halloween look came weeks after news broke about her romance with Hemsworth, 29, following his separation with estranged wife Miley Cyrus in August. Hemsworth and Brown were first spotted together on October 10, holding hands in New York City’s West Village neighborhood. The pair grabbed a bite to eat at the Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus.

The Hunger Games actor “asked for a table outside and had his arm around Maddison’s back while they were escorted to their table,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly on October 11. The onlooker noted that the duo were “both smiling and laughing a little, but there was no kissing or PDA,” adding that Hemsworth and Brown “looked really great together and seemed very at ease with each other.”

An insider told Us that Hemsworth is “so into Maddison and really likes her.” The Last Song star also feels like Brown “gets him and understands him, partly because she is also Australian.”