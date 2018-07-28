Farrah Abraham has some words for MTV. In a new interview with TMZ, the Teen Mom OG alum blamed the network in part for the controversy surrounding her former costar, Jenelle Evans, after the reality star was shown pulling a gun on a driver in the Monday, July 23, episode of the show.

While leaving Maestro’s in Beverly Hills on Friday, July 27, the TV personality, 25, slammed MTV’s parent company Viacom for airing the footage that showed Evans holding a pistol in a road rage incident while her 8-year-old son, Jace, was in the car. “That was sad that people have gun violence around their kids and I don’t like that,” she began, adding, “I mean, Viacom’s half to blame for that, the production team’s half to blame for that. They’ve had that footage, they’ve been around it, they’ve been allowing that stuff.”

The clip in question, which was taped in April, showed Evans, 26, following a driver to his home, where she yelled at him for cutting her off, ran into his mailbox and eventually pulled a gun on him.

Show stars Chelsea Houska and father Randy Houska also spoke out following the episode. “Where is the loaded gun while Jace sits alone in the car?” Randy tweeted on Monday, July 23, with his daughter responding, “I was wondering this also.”

Randy also commended Evans’ husband, David Eason, for condemning her actions. “You don’t follow a grown man to his f—king house,” Eason can be heard saying in the episode.

“David is the voice of reason. Never thought I would say that,” Randy tweeted.

Abraham also addressed the on-air struggles of Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards, who was arrested again this week on drug charges. “And the drugs with Ryan …” she said. “Like, do they want to ruin these parents’ lives? Do they want to ruin these kids’ lives? Ask a bigger question. Don’t, don’t blame the parent … blame the bigger responsibility of production.”

Edwards, 30, announced his exit from the series with wife MacKenzie Standifer on July 20. He was arrested three days later for heroin possession.

The reality star lashed out at MTV following his departure from the show in an Instagram post on July 20. “Don’t take everything you see on MTV as factual truth. They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM,” he wrote at the time. “They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me. I’m done taking their s–t and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You’re believing a lie. And soon … very very soon, you WILL see the TRUTH behind the LIAR.”

Abraham quit the show during the March 12 episode after she was told to choose between filming the series and her career as an adult entertainer. She filed a $5 million lawsuit against the company in February over claims of wrongful termination and reached a settlement for an undisclosed sum with Viacom in March.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!