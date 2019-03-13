Supportive family! Cassie Randolph’s sister, Michelle Randolph, and the model’s actor boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin, cheered on the Bachelor star and Colton Underwood after the season 23 finale aired.

“Just wanted to wish Cassie and Colton a huge congratulations. I love you guys very, very much,” the Marvel’s Runaways star, 26, said in an Instagram Story video on Tuesday, March 12. “You’re part of my family, basically, so I love you guys. I’ll see you when I get back.” The actor is currently filming in Canada.

Sulkin also reposted a photo of himself and Michelle, 21, hanging out with Underwood, 27, and Cassie, 23. “One of the times we smuggled @coltonunderwood @cassierandolph in my house over the past few months & had a squad dinner,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote.

Meanwhile, the actress shared a pic of her sister and the Bachelor in Paradise alum cuddled up on her own Instagram Story. “My lovers!” she captioned the shot, adding heart and smiling emojis. “So happy you found each other.”

Underwood and Cassie reunited during the Tuesday night finale of The Bachelor after she broke up with him in a previous episode. The couple decided to date instead of rush into an engagement at the end of the season.

The former football player hinted at the outcome when he was spotted at the gym with Sulkin in Altadena, California, in late February.

Now, Cassie has “taken the time to think and evaluate her feelings” and is in a better place than ever with her boyfriend, according to an insider. “She’s gotten to see Colton away from the cameras and is happy that they’re still together and getting to know one another,” the source says. “They’re taking it slow for the time being.”

Meanwhile, Underwood revealed during the duo’s Wednesday, March 13, appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan that he plans on winning over her previously hesitant father, Matt Randolph. “I do plan on re-asking [for his blessing],” he noted.

Cassie added: “My dad loves Colton. I think he would say ‘yes.’ I mean, [Colton and I have] talked about it, for sure. It would be ‘yes.’”

