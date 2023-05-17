Cancel OK
Gwendlyn Brown Says Meri Brown Would ‘Rock’ Having ‘Multiple Husbands’ Following Kody Brown Split

Gwendlyn Brown Meri Brown Should Have Multiple Husbands After Kody Brown Split
Gwendlyn Brown Courtesy of Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

Showing her support. Gwendlyn Brown weighed in on Meri Brown‘s dating life following her split from Kody Brown.

Gwendlyn, 21, whom Kody, 54, shares with ex Christine Brown, shared a YouTube video on Sunday, May 14, where she watched season 1 of Sister Wives. In the clip, Meri, 52, hypothetically asked Kody how he would feel if she was “giving attention” to another guy. The Utah native said the request “seemed wrong to God and nature” and he wasn’t “comfortable” with it.

In response, Gwendlyn discussed what hopes she has for the reality star following her split from Kody, saying, “I think Meri should have multiple husbands. She seems like the kind of person that would rock it.”

In December 2022, Meri confirmed her breakup from Kody after more than 30 years of marriage. “He’s already made the decision that we’ve split. I have never heard him say [he didn’t ‘consider’ us married] to me [specifically],” the TLC personality, who shares son Leon, 27, with her ex, shared on a Sister Wives One-on-One special.

The split news came more than one year after Christine, 51, pulled the plug on her romance with Kody. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking With Just Christine star, who also shares kids Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, and Ysabel, 19, wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

After their split, Christine moved on with David Woolley and they announced their engagement in April. Kody, for his part, has since called it quits with Janelle Brown after nearly three decades together. He is still legally married to Robyn Brown, whom he wed in 2014.

Gwendlyn Brown Meri Brown Should Have Multiple Husbands After Kody Brown Split 2
Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, and Robyn Brown. Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Meri offered a glimpse at her solo trip to the U.K. following the major life change.

“Adventuring. It’s what I love to do. Saying YES to seeing new places. Saying YES to meeting new people. Saying YES to doing unexpected things,” she wrote alongside an Instagram selfie on May 7 while announcing her big trip. “Saying YES to building businesses while having fun! Saying YES to the unexpected! Saying YES to a week of clarity and personal growth. Saying YES to getting to see my lifelong obsession! London, here I come!”

