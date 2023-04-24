Getting the boot? Gwendlyn Brown claimed that police pushed her family out of Utah — and threatened to arrest Kody Brown — before they moved in 2011.

“Police were actually coming to our door when I was a kid and being like, ‘You have to leave,’” the Sister Wives star, 21, alleged during a Friday, April 21, YouTube Q&A.

Gwendlyn recalled her father, Kody, 54, allegedly being criticized for his polygamous lifestyle, claiming that Utah law enforcement once said, “We’re gonna take your dad to prison.”

The reality star noted that she thinks “Utah seems, like, really weird to me” because of how the state allegedly got “rid of” the Browns more than a decade ago.

Kody — who shares Gwendlyn, Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 26, Ysabel, 19, Truley, 13, and son Paedon, 24, with ex-wife Christine Brown — relocated to Nevada in 2011. At the time, all four of his wives and their respective children made the move.

“Choosing Las Vegas in my opinion, as a fundamentalist Mormon family, was such a weird decision,” Gwendlyn explained on Friday. “It’s Las Vegas. It’s Sin City. It’s so wild.”

The Northern Arizona University student further claimed that the “Mormon community in Las Vegas is evil.” She continued: “They’re scary. And they’re so entitled. I felt like I wasn’t Mormon enough for them. It was a terrible experience. Las Vegas, such a weird choice to make.”

The Wyoming native, who confirmed his split from Christine, 51, in November 2021, moved his loved ones from Nevada to Arizona in 2018. (The Cooking With Just Christine star has since moved on with David Woolley, whom she got engaged to in early April.)

After buying multiple plots of land in Flagstaff, Kody’s family unit seemed to start unraveling. Following his and Christine’s split, his second wife, Janelle Brown, chose their six kids over their marriage.

Janelle — who shares daughters Madison, 27, and Savanah, 18, and sons Logan, 28, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 21, with the patriarch — confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody were no longer an item.

Soon after that the former firearms salesman and his first wife, Meri Brown, publicly announced in January that they also had parted ways. The exes share one child, Leon, 27.

Kody is still in a relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, whom he legally wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri, 52. The TLC personality opted to legally marry Robyn, 44, to adopt her three children from a past marriage — Dayton, 23, Aurora, 19, and Breanna, 17. The couple also share two of their own kids: Solomon, 11, and Ariella, 7.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kody for comment on his alleged encounter with the Utah police.